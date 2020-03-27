|
Delores L. (Lemanski) Strasser
Wellsboro - Delores L. (Lemanski) Strasser passed away on March 24, 2020 at Carleton Senior Care in Wellsboro, PA. She was born in Stevens Point, WI. She was a loving mom, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Delores was born April 29, 1949 to Henry and Tilly (Kurszewski) Lemanski of Rosholt, WI. She graduated from Rosholt High School in 1967. She leaves behind 2 brothers John (Chris) Lemanski of Milwaukee, WI and Robert Lemanski of Rosholt, WI and 4 sisters Edith Grulkowski of Milwaukee, WI, Connie (Ray) Sheptoski of Rothschild, WI, Irene (Roger) Wierzba of Osceola, WI and Linda Johnson of Stevens Point, WI as well as many nieces and nephews.
Delores also leaves behind one daughter Rebecca (John) Steeves of Manitowoc, WI a son Norman (Hailee) Strasser of Manitowoc, WI and 8 grandchildren. She was loved by many friends both in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Tilly Lemanski, one son Henry Strasser, her long time boyfriend Leon Miller, one brother in law Ray Grulkowski, and 3 nieces.
Funeral services will be private and the family is being assisted by Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro, PA.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020