|
|
Delores Petrick
Weyauwega - Delores S. Petrick, of Weyauwega, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born August 23, 1945 in Chicago, IL; the daughter of Joseph "Chuck" and Florence "Flo" (Warzynski) Petrick. She graduated from Maria High School, Stevens Point in 1963.
Delores had an unconditional love for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. She enjoyed taking a stroll around her rose gardens and long walks taking in all that nature and its surroundings could give. It wasn't hard to persuade her to make caramel apples during the fall, Christmas cookies in the winter, go Lilac and asparagus picking during the spring, and camping trips during the summer ending with the warm glow of a campfire. She loved traveling and going on adventures even if it meant packing us all in a rented RV for a family trip to Disneyworld. This beautiful soul loved her music, was courageous, funny, and a great friend. She was strong willed and danced till the end.
Delores owned a daycare and then ventured on to become a realtor. What she enjoyed the most along her journey of work was being activity director at two different assisted living centers and working at Meals on Wheels, which lead her to a second home at the Presbyterian Church in Weyauwega.
She is survived by her best friend Vicki Turner, Weyauwega: Five loving children; Carla (BJ) Turzinski, Almond; Sandra (Kevin) Krogwold, Amherst; Joe (Julie) Trzebiatowski, Combined Locks; Lynn (Simon) Blanton, Amherst; and Lisa (Jeffrey) Ligman, Amherst: She was blessed with two additional children when she met Vicki; John (Kelli) Turner, Waupaca; Tara (Katena) Roberts-Turner, Waupaca. Twenty-two grandchildren: Joshua (Adrianne), Lacey, Krista, Tanner, Ben (Melanie), Jonathan, Calvin (Cindy), Seth, Chelsea, Morgan, Ryan, Mackenzie, Gavin, Ryker, Jason, Robert, Emalie, Sophia, Lucius, Cooper, August, and Iris. Two great-grandchildren: Bennet and Evelyn. Her brother, Robert (Bonnie) Petrick, Wisconsin Rapids; and two sisters: Denise (Mike) Griswold, Plover; Donna (Joe) Dernbach, Almond.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Florence Petrick; Daughter Lori Zinda; and extended family Nora "Goose" Griswold and Annie Turner.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 12 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church in Weyauwega, WI. Pastor Dan McCurdy will officiate. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 A.M. until the time of the service at 12 P.M. at the church.
A heartfelt thank you to Sheri, Cindy, and Cathi who took care of mom.
The lives she touched became brighter and their hearts are full. She will live on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019