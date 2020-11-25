Denis L. Hartjes
Rudolph - Denis L. Hartjes, age 68, of Rudolph passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home with his family by his side following a 2-year battle with Lewy body dementia.
Denny was born September 14, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Wayne and Irene (Zimmerman) Hartjes. He attended St. Philip Grade School in Rudolph and graduated from Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids. He earned a degree in business from Mid-State Technical College and furthered his business education at UW Madison.
Denny was united in marriage to Lynette Duda on November 23, 1974 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage and two daughters, Mindy and Penny.
Denny spent his entire 30-year career as a dedicated employee of Consolidated Papers Inc. He moved up the ladder at Consolidated quickly, and retired as assistant superintendent at the Stevens Point mill. He was well liked and respected by those he worked with.
Denny was very active in the Rudolph community where he served on the village board of directors, headed up several community projects, was a Webelo Scout leader, and coached the Rudolph Blue Jeans girls' softball team. He was a faithful member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, serving on the church council and St. Philip's school board. He was involved with many projects for the church, Rudolph Grotto, and All Souls Cemetery. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters.
Family was the center of Denny's life. He enjoyed taking his family on yearly adventures, including one big family vacation every year. He was able to go on his dream trip to Africa hunting with his son-in-law, Mike, as well as numerous other hunting adventures. He also enjoyed his yearly trip to Kentucky golfing. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he would never miss a chance to attend one of their activities. The phone would ring and he knew it was one of his daughters needing something repaired, remodeled or wise advice. He always did it with a smile and no complaints. He took great pleasure in being a father figure and role model for his grandson, Jerrett, after the death of his father.
Denny is survived by his loving wife, Lynette; daughters: Mindy (Dr. Michael) Schuh and Penny Junemann (John Kampert); grandchildren: Grace, Madilynn, and Delanie Schuh and Jada and Jerrett Junemann; his mother, Irene Hartjes; sisters: Merry (Harold) Engstrand, Barbara (John) Floyd, and Roberta (Larry) O'Shasky; sister-in-law, Dallas Duda; and many nieces and nephews and good friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Theresa Duda; brother-in-law, James Duda; and son-in-law, Justin Junemann.
Due to Covid-19, a private family Mass will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Denny's name at a later date.
Denny's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and all of the friends and neighbors who comforted him.
Denny, Dad and Papa…you will always be missed and always means forever.