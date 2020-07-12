Dennis A. O'Brien
Plover - Dennis O'Brien, 62, of Plover passed away unexpectedly on Friday July 10, 2020. Dennis was born August 16, 1957 to Dorr O'Brien and Irene (Hamerski) O'Brien. He grew up in Plover working at the family business, O'Brien's Oil Co, a full-service gas station. He then went on to work at Hamerski farms and eventually made his way to trucking. In his trucking career he drove over the road, dump trucks, ready mix trucks, and operated some heavy machinery.
Dennis began as a volunteer firefighter in 1985 working his way to a lieutenant before retiring after 23 years of service. He liked helping people so much he became an EMS/first responder in 2001 and passed on his knowledge to future generations as an instructor at Mid-State Technical College. He also served as a supervisor on the Town of Plover Board since being elected in 2018.
Dennis enjoyed fishing and took many memorable family trips to Canada. He was also an avid duck hunter and loved to ride his Harley. Dennis could be found at the grill in the summer and behind the plow truck in the winter. He also had a knack for fixing things and was always willing to help others with repairs.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Dorr and Irene (Hamerski) O'Brien and Brother Dale O'Brien.
Dennis is survived by his children Jeremy (Katie) O'Brien and Shannen Narlock. Sisters Sandy O'Brien and Julie O'Brien. Grandchildren A.J., Zoey, Easton, Caleb, and Zander.
A public visitation will be held at Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road Plover on Monday July 13, 2020, from 4PM TO 7 PM. On Tuesday July 14th A Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis will be held at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover starting at 10:30 AM with burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. St. Bronislava Parish also requests that masks and social distancing be observed if you plan on attending the funeral mass.