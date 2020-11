Dennis E. FjelstadStevens Point - Dennis E. Fjelstad, age 80, of Stevens Point, died November 2, 2020 at home.Dennis was born August 22, 1940 to Martin and Gunda (Rud) Fjelstad in Rawson, North Dakota. He attended local schools. After graduating high school in 1958, Dennis enlisted in the US Army. He was discharged in 1959. Dennis attended a community college in Spokane, Washington.Dennis married Judith Knuth and had two children.Dennis found joy in doing puzzles and going to racetracks. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Dennis was always joking with and playfully teasing those around him. He adored his grandchildren.Survivors include daughters, Colleen Adams & Wendy Storlie; grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, & Jessica Storlie; and 2 sisters.He is preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings.A visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Boston Funeral Home. Safe social practices by all guests and family will be strictly observed. Attendance is based on your comfort level.Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net