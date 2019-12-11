|
Dennis Hintz
Custer - Dennis Hintz, of Custer, WI passed away unexpectedly and peacefully due to health complications on Monday morning, December 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Age 73, Dennis was born February 12, 1946 in Custer, WI. He was the son of Henry and Emily (Rutkowski) Hintz.
His marriage to Diane Gabor took place at St. Ladislaus Church in Bevent, WI on August 14, 1965. The couple settled in Milwaukee where Dennis worked as a tow truck driver and service station manager. They moved back to the Custer area in 1970 where he continued employment as a gas truck driver and cucumber grower and buyer. He then started a pallet business in 1989, now named Hintz Pallet and Repair, which was taken over by son Matt after Dennis suffered health issues in 2010. He was always most happy when working with his wife and children in the family business ventures.
Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing, keno at the casinos, card games and family get-togethers, especially the annual Christmas celebration at their Custer house. The Brewers and Packers were a mainstay for his sporting interests. He most recently enjoyed regular Tuesday pizza lunches provided by son Scott after which they would play cribbage - competitively of course!
The last 10 years of Dennis's life were filled with many health and physical challenges. He bore his suffering with patience and faith under the tender and loving care of his wife Diane. His spirit was always lifted by her care and the visits of many family and friends over the last few years.
Survivors include: his loving wife Diane of 54 years; sons Scott (Lynn) Hintz; Matt (Nicki) Hintz and daughter Kari (Danton) Walthers.
Sisters: Joyce (Phil) Pezewski; Nancy (Vic) Kawski; Diane (Morey) Worzalla; and one brother, Clarence (Doris) Hintz. Sister-in-law Karen (Gary) Shurbert and brother-in-law Mike (Carol) Gabor.
Grandchildren: Erik Riddell; Payton Grote; Paige, Madi, Tyler and Kami Hintz and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Emily and Henry Hintz, in-laws Mary and Ray Gabor, brother Ernest (Janet) Hintz and sister Joan (Felix) Wierzba.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday December 13 2019, at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent, WI, Rev. Gus Bentil officiating. Burial will take place in the spring at the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dennis's name will be established at a later date. The Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Diane and family would like to thank Sister Mary Ellen for all the hospital visits, rain or shine, throughout the last 10 years. They also give a huge thank you to family members who came to the hospital on Sunday, December 8th, to hug, cry, share memories, laugh and pray, giving Dennis a most fitting farewell.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019