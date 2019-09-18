|
Dennis "Denny" Stransky
Stevens Point - Dennis J. Stransky, or "Denny" as most knew him, passed away at age 70, at home with his loving family due to health complications.
A Mass of Christian burial for Denny will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church, Custer. Rev. Alan M. Guanella will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories Thursday at Shuda Funeral Chapel: 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point from 4:00-8:00 PM. Visitation will also be from 10:00 AM on Friday until the time of the Mass at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Dennis was the loving son of John F. and Ruth (Prosser) Stransky. Dennis grew up in Marshall, WI and graduated from Marshal High School in 1967, where he was part of the 1966 undefeated football team. Afterwards, he attended UWSP where he met his wonderful and amazing wife of over 49 years, Nora (Roach) Stransky, who even at a young age could see how special he was going to be.
After settling in Stevens Point, Dennis began his 33 year career with Copps , where he retired early to enjoy life and pursue his passions. Just a short list of his many interests were: bowling, softball, coaching, umpiring, hunting and fishing. He always believed in helping everyone who needed it. No matter what the cause, Dennis gave it his all, whether it was running fundraisers, softball tournaments for the Mental Health Association, or co-chairing the church picnic at Immaculate Conception, St. Mary's In Custer.
There is no amount of words that could describe the kind of man Dennis was. If his family needed him, he was there. If the Church needed him he was there. If a stranger needed him, he was there. He was a gift to the world that will be greatly missed, if it was the shirt off his back or just a smile, he would give it. Dennis lived life to the fullest and always with an infectious smile. His presence was always a gift no matter what the location, whatever he did he gave it his everything. He always taught lessons, even the simplest of things Denny found joy. If it was just watching birds or playing with his dog, it was always with a smile.
Denny also gave everything to his family. If it was spending time with his wife, or helping his grandchildren and children, the kindness in his heart glowed like a Wisconsin sunrise. We all are truly blessed to have had even a moment with such a wonderful loving man, and he will be missed terribly by every life he touched.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nora (Roach) Stransky, His sons; John (Jen), Jeff (Michelle), his daughter; Jill (Nick) Radzinski and his grandchildren; Deanna, Meghan, Dennis, August, Sheldon, Russell, Sophia, Marshall and Devin.
The Family Would also like to thank Ascension At Home Hospice, Amy & Steve Raczek and Bernie & Terry Fritchler.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 18, 2019