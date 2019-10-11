|
|
Diane Jo Michel
Loveland - Diane Jo Michel, age 60, from Loveland, Colorado passed away peacefully on September, 25th, 2019 at UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. A cancer survivor, Diane's immune system was compromised leaving her unable to fight off a West Nile Virus infection.
Born on February 1st, 1959 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to Edgar and Marjorie Stratton (Therrien). She was married on May 22nd, 1982 to David Michel. She earned a Master's of Science in Education at the University of Nebraska in Kearney, Nebraska and became a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor in Idaho.
A loving wife, mother, nana and sister, Diane was known as a fierce supporter of those less fortunate and would participate in peaceful marches to support a just cause. A loyal friend and a sincere soul. She will be missed by many of the people she touched in her lifetime.
Survived by her husband, David Michel, sons Dusten and Riley, daughter Megan, grandchildren Aubrey, Carson and Lydia, sisters Kim and Nikki and brother, Dave.
A celebration of Diane's life will be held at the Namaqua Unitarian Universalist Congregation located at 745 E. 5th St. in Loveland, Colorado, at 2PM on 9/29/2019 with Laurel Liefert officiating. Donations in Diane's name can be made to the Namaqua Unitarian Universalist Congregation or Loveland Meals on Wheels (lovelandmealsonwheels.org/donate).
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 11, 2019