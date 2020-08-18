1/1
Diane Lee (McGowan) Piantino
Diane Lee (McGowan) Piantino

On 7/30/20, Diane Lee Piantino lost her battle with (AML) Leukemia. She was 66 years old. Diane was born in Chicago, IL on 11/24/53 to Robert and Elsie McGowan. She graduated from Luther North High School.

Diane married Cliff Piantino on 2/23/74. They moved to central Wisconsin where she worked for Sentry Insurance for 30 years, before retiring. Cliff and Diane welcomed their son Jeff on 8/16/74.

Diane enjoyed spending time with her two granddaughters, cooking, baking, hunting, fishing, R.V.ing and camping. She also enjoyed silhouette shooting and was state champion.

She is survived by her mother, Elsie McGowan, husband, Cliff Piantino, son, Jeff Piantino, siblings, Debra (Steve) Mackie, Doreen (Bill) Green, granddaughters Jayden and Briella Piantino, nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert (Bob) McGowan.




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
