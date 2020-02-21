|
Diane M. Anderson
Stevens Point - Diane M. Anderson
Of Stevens Point, died early Thursday morning, February 20, 2020 at her home. Age 64 Diane was born June 19, 1965 in Oshkosh, WI. She is the daughter of Arlene (Miller) Batten of Green Bay, WI and the late Ellsworth Batten.
She attended schools in Waupaca, graduating from Waupaca High School in 1973. Her marriage to Klaus Anderson took place on January 7, 1978 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca.
After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Her husband Klaus survives. Diane worked at South Point restaurant for many years.
In her free time Diane enjoyed reading, traveling, trying her luck at casinos and loved music concerts.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.
Survivors include her husband Klaus, her three children; Daniel Anderson, Nicole Anderson and Ashley Anderson and one great grandchild Sabrina. Further survived by her sisters Sherlene (Mel) Hutchinson of Manawa, Pamela Davies, Cindy and Dolores Vaillancourt all of Green Bay. She was preceded by her father and one sister Holly Sundquist.
Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point. Family and friends may call after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home until the time for services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020