Diane R. Bieringer
Stevens Point - Diane R. Bieringer, age 68, of Stevens Point, WI passed away on November 20, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Diane was born April 13, 1952 to the late Raymond & Lorraine (Hast) Sheehan in Milwaukee, WI. She grew up in the Milwaukee area and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1970. She earned her associate's degree at Milwaukee Area Technical College.
She worked as a pharmacy technician at the Copps Pharmacy for around 30 years until the time of her death. She enjoyed working with her co-workers and getting to know the customers.
Diane married Louis Bieringer in 1975. They had two children, Jennifer and Darlene.
Diane will be remembered for her smile and her fun-loving, thoughtful and caring nature. Family meant the world to her and she enjoyed passing on family traditions. Baking was one of her hobbies and she would make birthday cakes in shapes of bears, airplanes and other designs for her children. For the holidays throughout the year she would bring the kids and grandkids together to make and decorate cut-out sugar cookies. She cherished the moments spent with her daughters, grandchildren & great-grandchildren whether it was taking them to ride the rides, especially the tilt-a-whirl, at the carnival, watching a Disney movie, attending concerts or theatre performances, playing card games and board games or just sitting and talking with them.
Diane believed that giving back to her community was important and was active with her church. She served on the alter guild, went on a mission trip to Guatemola, and helped with a variety of other things throughout the years.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Wierzba and Darlene (Steve) Wood; grandchildren, Brandon (Angele), Emma, Victoria, Hunter; and great-grandchildren, Dash & Kinsley. She is further survived by siblings, Robert (Christine) Sheehan, Jeffrey (Cindy) Sheehan, and Julie (Joe Mann) Jessmon; Ex-husband, Louis Bieringer; and her nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Lorraine Sheehan.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral service will be streamed at 11AM on Thursday, December 3. Please see the Boston Funeral Home website for details. A visitation will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1919 Wyatt Avenue, Stevens Point, WI on December 3 from 6 to 7 PM. Masks must be worn and a strict social distance policy will be enforced.
The family would like to thank the healthcare workers at Aspirus Wausau Hospital COVID-19 unit for the exceptional care given to Diane.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net
. Cards can be mailed to Boston Funeral Home, 1649 Briggs Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481.