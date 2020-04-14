|
Diane R. Ogdon
Stevens Point - Diane R. Ogdon, passed away beautifully...peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Diane was born on October 19, 1933, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She was the beloved daughter of Donald and Julie Ridge and twin sister to Donna. She attended school in Aurora, Illinois and attended college at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois.
Diane married the love of her life, William (Wild Bill) Ogdon of Oak Park, Illinois on November 27, 1954. They were joyfully married for 59 years until his passing on September 19, 2013. They lived in Oak Park and Naperville, Illinois as well as Madison and Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
Diane spent her life sharing her time, talents and faith with others. Her strong belief in God enabled her to witness her faith and inspire others to begin their own spiritual journeys. She led by example with kindness, an infectious sense of fun, generosity, compassion and integrity. Diane loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She loved her family with her whole heart. Her giving included many roles at St Paul's United Methodist Church with one of her favorites being a Stephen minister and providing one-to-one Christ-centered care to hurting people. She was a mentor for the Portage County Juvenile Detention Center, bell ringer for the Salvation Army, poll worker for the Portage County Republican Party and a member of the PEO sisterhood.
Survivors include biggest joys, her children, William Jr. (Pam) of Parrish, Florida; Julie (John) Eifler of Geneva, Illinois and Jill (Jon) McElhaney of Sherwood, Wisconsin; eight adored grandchildren, two precious great grandchildren and her beloved nieces and nephews. She was truly the matriarch of a close loving family. Blessed.
Preceding her in death were her husband Bill, her parents and beloved sister Donna R. Haley.
A celebration of Diane's life will take place at a later date when all can safely gather.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Paul's United Methodist Church, 600 Wilshire Blvd., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 and/or at michaeljfox.org.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020