Dianne M. Beversdorf
Plover - Dianne (Helminiak) Beversdorf passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Dianne was born in Stevens Point to her parents George and Evelyn (Bartkowiak) Helminiak on Feb. 24, 1947. She attended St. Peter's Catholic school and graduated from Maria High School in 1965. In 1969 she married Curtis Beversdorf at St. Peter's Catholic Church.
After high school Dianne worked at Midstate Photo until the birth of her first child in 1972 when she became a stay-at-home Mom. Later she worked various part-time jobs and finally retired after 19 years of service at Associated Bank. She was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society
for many years. Dianne served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Bronislava Parish. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading and various craft projects.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, a daughter Sara (Brad) Nosbush in Fairfax MN and a son, Aaron (Masha) Beversdorf in Greensboro NC. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Annika and Nico Nosbush in Fairfax MN; a brother, Greg (Marie) Helminiak and a sister, Jane (Robert) Zurawski, along with nieces and nephews Jessica (Zurawski) Owens, Emily (Zurawski) Perzinski, Jeffery (Terri) Helminiak, and Jamie (Kendra) Helminiak in the Stevens Point area and Brian Beversdorf and Jennifer (Beversdorf) Coben in Texas. Dianne is also survived by her Aunt Dorothy Bartkowiak and Honorary Aunt Jane Staples.
The family wishes to thank the many people who have been praying for us, Dr. Teri Hahn and Ascension at Home Hospice Care for their compassionate support.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dianne will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday July 18, 2020, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Saturday from 9:30AM until 10:45AM at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road Plover. In lieu of flowers memorials in Dianne's name may be made to St. Bronislava Parish or American Cancer Society
