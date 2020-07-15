1/1
Dianne M. Beversdorf
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne M. Beversdorf

Plover - Dianne (Helminiak) Beversdorf passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Dianne was born in Stevens Point to her parents George and Evelyn (Bartkowiak) Helminiak on Feb. 24, 1947. She attended St. Peter's Catholic school and graduated from Maria High School in 1965. In 1969 she married Curtis Beversdorf at St. Peter's Catholic Church.

After high school Dianne worked at Midstate Photo until the birth of her first child in 1972 when she became a stay-at-home Mom. Later she worked various part-time jobs and finally retired after 19 years of service at Associated Bank. She was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society for many years. Dianne served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Bronislava Parish. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading and various craft projects.

She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, a daughter Sara (Brad) Nosbush in Fairfax MN and a son, Aaron (Masha) Beversdorf in Greensboro NC. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Annika and Nico Nosbush in Fairfax MN; a brother, Greg (Marie) Helminiak and a sister, Jane (Robert) Zurawski, along with nieces and nephews Jessica (Zurawski) Owens, Emily (Zurawski) Perzinski, Jeffery (Terri) Helminiak, and Jamie (Kendra) Helminiak in the Stevens Point area and Brian Beversdorf and Jennifer (Beversdorf) Coben in Texas. Dianne is also survived by her Aunt Dorothy Bartkowiak and Honorary Aunt Jane Staples.

The family wishes to thank the many people who have been praying for us, Dr. Teri Hahn and Ascension at Home Hospice Care for their compassionate support.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dianne will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday July 18, 2020, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Saturday from 9:30AM until 10:45AM at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road Plover. In lieu of flowers memorials in Dianne's name may be made to St. Bronislava Parish or American Cancer Society. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family.

Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. St. Bronislava Parish also requests that masks and social distancing be observed if you plan on attending the funeral mass. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bronislava Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved