|
|
Dolores A. Deuel
Whiting - Dolores Ann Deuel, age 78, of Whiting, died at her residence on October 11, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Dolores was born on August 26, 1941 in Stevens Point. A daughter of the late John and Katherine (Rucinski) Swiander. She attended and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School. Dolores was employed at Herrschners for many years, retiring in the early 2000's.
The former Ms. Swiander was united in marriage to Charles Deuel on July 31, 1965 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Stevens Point.
Dolores loved to cook for her family, enjoyed puzzles, watching movies and the "Game Show Network". Her greatest joy was being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by; her children, Brian "Dewey" (Kim) Deuel of Custer and LuAnn "Peach" Coulthurst of Stevens Point; grandchildren Nicole Simonis, Megan Deuel, Tristin Deuel, Ashley Coulthurst, and Nikki (Ryan) Johndro; Great Granddaughter, Lily; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Charles in 2015; son-in-law, Timothy Coulthurst in October 2018; and her six brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be at the PISARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 703 Second St., Stevens Point, on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00AM with Deacon Vern Linzmeier officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, from 9:00AM until the time of the service.
Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Deuel family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019