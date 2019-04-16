|
Dolores Carr
Amherst Junction - Dolores (Dolly) "Super Grandma" Carr ,91, formerly of Amherst Junction passed away at the Brookdale Senior Living Center on April 13, 2019. Dolly was born February 26, 1928 in Scandinavia, Wi to Albert and Martha (Soderstein) Trinrud, the youngest of five girls. She attended Peterson Mill Grade School and graduated from Scandinavia Union High School in 1945. On June 01, 1946 Dolly married the love of her life, Eddie Carr, at the Scandinavia Lutheran Church. Together they had five children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a wonderful caregiver to her older sisters. She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst serving on many different committees. She was also a 70-year member of the Amherst Junction Women's Club. She worked at the Security State Bank for a number of years and worked at many elections and was involved in the Retired senior Volunteer Program. Eddie and Dolly managed the concession stand for the Scandinavia Vikings Baseball Club for many years. They also bowled in the mixed couples league at Silver Lake Lanes and she also bowled in a women's league at the Whitetail Bowling Lanes. She went to Jacksonville, Florida to bowl in a Senior's Tournament. She was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers and the Badgers. She enjoyed going to her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sports events, plays and concerts and just spending time with them with lots of laughter. She enjoyed traveling and an occasional trip to the casino.
She survived by her five children, Linda (Phil) Pionkowski, Steve (Cindy) Carr and Julie (Dave) Sopa of Amherst Junction, Deb (Tom) Hojnacki of Plover, and Brian Carr of Scandinavia. She had eight grandchildren Mark (fiancé Paula Firkus) Pionkowski, Scott (Deb)Pionkowski, Tim Carr, Leanne (Jasey) Caswell, Erica (John) Ciulla, Joel (Mandy) Hojnacki, Rebecca (Jamie) Sankey and Brandon Sopa and two step-grandchildren Scott and Jason Sopa. She is further survived by eleven great-grandchildren Ashley, Bridget and Michael Pionkowski, Chase and Emmett Caswell, Jacob, Ethan and Jaxen Ciulla,Tyson and Zoey Hojnacki and Ryder Sankey and five step-great-grandchildren and her lifelong friends Joyce Salmon, Waupaca and Connie Pitt of Brookdale and many other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eddie, (2007), her four sisters, Alice (Lynn) Olson, Eunice (Bill) Romales, Belva (Sylvan) Gurholt and Hildegard (Delmar) Gurholt.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst. Interment will be in the Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery in Scandinavia at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst and again on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale for their wonderful care of Mom and the friendship they shared with her and Ascension Hospice for their care and compassion.
Mom, we will miss your wonderfully infectious sense of humor and laugh. As you always said laughter is the best medicine. We treasure all the love you gave us and for always being there for us. We will miss
You forever.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 16, 2019