Dolores G. Chojnacki
Stevens Point - Dolores G. Chojnacki
Of Stevens Point died early Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020 at Maple Ridge Assisted Living Center in Plover.
Age 84 Dolores was born April 14, 1935 in Chicago, IL. She was the daughter of the late Alex and Genevieve (Bigalke) Knitter. She attended local schools in Chicago.
Her marriage to Francis "Frank" E. Chojnacki took place on June 25, 1955 at St. Mary's Immaculate Catholic Church in Custer. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Her husband Frank preceded her in death on March 15, 2005.
Dolores worked for Joerns Health Care for 25 years in the trimming department. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Dolores name will be established at a later date. Dolores loved playing cards, especially pinnacle, watching T.V. doing the coloring book activities, and dancing and singing in her younger years. Her favorite past time was being able to support her grandchildren in their activities and sports.
Survivors include her four sons; Raymond (Leah) Chojnacki of Tomah, Joseph (Kelly) Chojancki of Stevens Point, Frank Chojnacki of Nekoosa and Mark (Janet) Chojnacki of Plover; two daughters Mary (Terry) Kurtzweil and Susan Stremkowski both of Stevens Point. Further survived by 22 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren, three sisters Arlene Osborne of Minnesota, Marilyn Knitter of Plover and Kathy Wajtalewicz of Green Bay.
A Private family burial was held in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. The Pisarski Funeral Home & Cremation Center is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com The Cemetery Committal service has been recorded and is on our website for family and friends to view.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020