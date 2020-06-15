Dolores M. Garbalagtys
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. Garbalagtys

Wisconsin Rapids - Dolores Garbalagtys, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 14, 2020 of Wisconsin Rapids.

As were Dolores' wishes, services will be private. Burial will take place at Runkel Cemetery in Junction City, WI at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Garbalagtys family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Dolores was born February 15, 1927 in Junction City, WI to Edward and Martha (Bernhagen) Lesavich. She married Albert Garbalagtys on April 13, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They were blessed with nearly 54 years of wonderful memories until his death on April 1, 2000.

She enjoyed birdwatching and doing crossword puzzles. In her later years, she also liked to sit by her window during the winter and watch the falling snow.

Dolores is survived by her children: John (Linda) Garbalagtys, Sue (John) Steuck, Joanne (Andy) Snowdon, Marti (Al) Harger, and Becki (Dan) Lawry; 12 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 7 step great-grandchildren; and her ex-daughter-in-law, Mary Garbalagtys. In addition to her parents and husband, Dolores was preceded in death by her daughter, Evie Kaufmann; her son-in-law, Rev. Phil Kaufmann; and her sister, Shirley Strykowski.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Doddie Robertson, for the exceptional care that she provided to Mom during her final years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved