Dolores M. Richmond
Stevens Point - On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Dolores Richmond, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 93.
Dolores was born on May 4, 1926 and spent her childhood, raised her family, and retired all in Stevens Point, WI. She married her devoted husband, Vernon Richmond, on December 1, 1956. Together, Dolores and Vernon raised two children, Ed and Mary, and had a wonderfully long marriage lasting 63 years. At age 90, Dolores experienced a late-in-life joy when she first became a grandmother to her spirited grandson.
Dolores' life was full of joy, family, and delicious food. She always had a smile and a kind word for friends and strangers alike. Dolores lived by an open door policy - both in her home and her car. She provided a warm home to many nieces and nephews as they went to college. She was also known for a willingness to give anyone a ride. She took family members to appointments and was happy to take anyone where they needed to go. Dolores' passion was eating; she liked to cook, but she really liked to eat. She was always curious about different flavors and traveled the community finding the best meals. Dolores also led an active life; she loved to swim, golf, bike, bowl, and water ski. In fact, she was water skiing into her 70s.
Dolores' faith in the Catholic Church was the foundation to her life. She was a devote woman and many in the faith community gravitated to her. Dolores attended mass every week and often gave a ride to those who couldn't get there on their own. Summers brought the Catholic Churches' picnic season and attending all of them was a favorite pastime of hers. Whenever she struggled or worried, she would light candles and pray. She lit candles for every single person she cared for, mounting to thousands of candles over her lifetime.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Vern; a daughter, Mary, and son-in-law, Cliff; a son, Ed, a daughter-in-law, Kelsey, and a grandson, Cole; brother- and sister-in-laws Harry and Laura Richmond, David and Janice Richmond, Earl Stiebs, and Barb Laszewski; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Christine Laszewski, and three brothers, Harry, Alfred, and Peter.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday September 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Stevens Point. Rev. Brandon Guenther will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the Richmond family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Dolores' last days were spent at the Portage County Health Center. She passed beautiful summer afternoons outside in the garden with her family. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to donate benches in Dolores' honor for future families to enjoy the garden. A collection will be held at the service.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 17, 2019