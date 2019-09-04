|
Dolores Martens
Tomahawk - Dolores Martens obituary - written by Dolores Martens
I arrived here on March 30, 1928 to Edward and Stella Chapley in Evanston, IL and departed on August 31, 2019 leaving behind four children, Lynn (Rick) Grube, Joe (Jean) Martens, Mike (Marge) Martens and Paul (Karen) Martens. Unfortunately, our fifth child, Patrick, left before me. My children gave me 7 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and twin great grandchildren on the way. I've left this world to meet a special man whom I've known all of my life, my husband Warren whom I married on January 7, 1956. I grew up in Junction City, WI with my sister - Charmaine Martini and two brothers - the late Edward Chapley and the late Jerry Chapley. I graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, WI in 1946. I worked for Beltone Hearing from 1970-1973, Sentry Insurance and AC Spark Plug at the beginning of the space era. After retiring, I enjoyed gardening, spending the cold winters in Havasu, Arizona, watching the Brewers, the Packers, the Bucks, the Badgers and spending time with my family. The one thing I am most proud of is at the age of 81 I won the Pow Wow Queen contest, so I was Queen for a year.
I would like to thank my caregivers - Gail, Julie, Jo, Cindi, Jessica, Jell, Sharon, Kitty, Natalie, Karlee, Sue, Carolyn, Angelica and Dakota. Without you it would not have been possible for me to stay at home. I would also like to thank Lynn, Rick, Joe, Paul and Michael for all that you did for me. I love you all and say a "farewell good-bye". Everyone that knows me - have a drink on me at the Happy Snapper. Lynn, you are an amazing daughter for taking care of the schedule and getting caregivers so that I could stay at home, and also taking care of all of my financial needs. I especially enjoyed the reading of the book, and I want to "cross the bridge" to go to heaven. Thank you.
The Memorial Mass for Dolores Martens will take place at 11:00AM on September 5, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Fr. Louis Maram Reddy will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 4, 2019