Dolores S. Andres
Wisconsin Rapids - Dolores S. Andres, age 89, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living.
Services for Dolores will take place at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, in Wisconsin Rapids. Chaplain Terri Hernandez will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dolores, called Doll or Dolly by family and friends, was born August 22, 1930 in Marshfield, WI to Paul and Laura (Ploman) Tyrolt. She graduated Marshfield Senior High School in May 1948. She worked at Adler's Bakery and Karau's Bakery before marrying Ervin Andres, called Pete by family and friends, on March 12, 1951. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage until his death on October 11, 2006.
Dol worked as an election poll worker for over 35 years, with her last position being chief inspector. She was part of Homemaker's Association and TOPS #541, in various roles including president. She loved sewing, crafting, baking, decorating for all holidays, tending her flowers, and doing word puzzles.
Dol is survived by two sons, Rick (Judy) Andres and Doug (Rhonda) Andres of Wisconsin Rapids; daughter, Melanie (Trevas) Stanczyk of Plover; seven grandchildren, Jason, Matt, Byron (Amanda), Sammy (Ben), Jeremiah (Jessica), Jenny (Dennis), and Jessie (Max); 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Melvin (Joyce) Tyrolt of Marshfield; sisters-in-law, Sharon Tyrolt and Loretta Tauschek of Marshfield, and Marge Gansch of Vesper; several nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, David P. and Thomas E.; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Juniper; two brothers, Gordy and Virg; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and other family and friends.
Dol is loved and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Our House Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.