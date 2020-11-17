Donald Brooks



Plover - Donald Lloyd Brooks, age 90, of Plover, died Tuesday November 10th, 2020 at home with his family in Wisconsin Rapids.



Donald was born on May 31, 1930 to the late William & Ona (Cater) Brooks in Plover, WI. He attended the local schools and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School.



Don enlisted in the U. S. Navy in 1950 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954.



On February 26th, 1951 Donald married Lynn Wolosek of Plover, WI.



Following his service in the Navy, he worked for Consolidated Paper Company until his retirement. Donald served as a Labor Union Steward during his time with Consolidated Paper.



In his spare time, Donald enjoyed world travel, working with and showing horses, caring for his dogs, working on his hobby farm, listening to country music, and dancing. In his youth, he was a Wisconsin State Golden Gloves Champion.



The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice for the wonderful care given to Donald, especially their staff members Alicia, Wendy and Ellen. Thanks also go to Rocky and Derrick Brooks, and their families, for help with care during the final weeks of his life.



Survivors include his wife of almost 70 years, Lynn; children, Rocky (Kathy) Brooks and Shane Brooks; grandchildren, Rochelle (Jake) Thompson and Derrick (Sinead) Brooks; great-grandchildren, Megan and Christian Thompson, and Declan, Elise, and Rory Brooks. He is further survived by siblings, Arvilla Wentworth (Baloit, Wis.), Janie Wherritt (Plover, Wis.), and Rhody (Charlotte) Brooks (California); Sisters-in-law Laverne Walczak, Margaret Brooks, Diane Brooks; Brothers-in-law Conrad (Mary) Wolosek, Ronald (Barb) Wolosek, Frank (Colleen) Wolosek, Red Lasecke, and several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Robert and Dale, and his sister Eunice; sister-in-law Maritta Brooks; and brothers-in-law George Wherritt and Darrel Wentworth.



Due to Covid-19, there will be no Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.









