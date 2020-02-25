Services
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Donald D. White


1937 - 2020
Donald D. White Obituary
Donald D. White

Stevens Point - Donald D. White, age 82, of Stevens Point, WI died on February 23, 2020.

Don was born December 15, 1937 to the late Malcom and Eleanora (Blood) White in Chetek, WI. He attended the local grade school and graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, WI.

He was inducted into the U.S. Navy in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1953.

Don worked as a cheese maker for the dairy plant in Whitewater, WI. He later settled in Stevens Point, WI where he worked for Len Dudas Motors as a car transporter.

Don loved to test his luck at any casino. In his spare time, he enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Don loved the serenity of nature and the excitement of fishing the local lakes and rivers.

He is survived by his significant other, Marilyn Smith; sisters, Marjean Dahlgren and Sandie Buchholtz; nephews and nieces, Jacci, Donald, April, Gina, Scott, Larry, Randy, and Deanna; and many great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Malcom and Eleanora; brother, Robert White; brother-in-laws, Larry Buchholtz and John Dahlgren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at

bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
