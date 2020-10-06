Donald E. Greene
Stevens Point - Donald E. Greene, 90, Stevens Point, died October 3, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be appreciated in his name to the UW-SP Foundation Music Scholarship Fund or Macular Degeneration Research
.
Don was born January 23, 1930 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, son of Elsie and Edgar Greene. He attended the Hickory Street Presbyterian Church
Mr. Greene joined the music faculty of the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point in 1967, serving as chairman of the Department of Music for 20 of 28 years. Don retired from the UW-SP Music Department in 1995 after many years of service as a conductor, clinician, music educator and administrator. Prior to his positions in Stevens Point, he taught for 16 years in New York State, where his bands won recognition for their excellence. Seven students from New York followed him to UWSP.
Professor Greene's influence was pervasive in shaping the welfare of the Music Department. Through his leadership, the department attracted faculty of national acclaim and professional circles throughout the country.
Many of his accomplishments include: Founder UW-SP Wind Ensemble, Founder UW-SP Jazz Ensemble, Founding Member - Symphony Guild establishing the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra (CWSO), Founding Chair establishing Jazz Study Degree for UW-SP.
UW-SP Band Concert at Wisconsin State Music conference UW-SP European Concert Tour
UW-SP Concert at Music Educators National Conference 1970 Chicago, IL
UW-SP Concert at Music Educators National Conference 1980 Miami Beach, FL
To celebrate Professor Greene's contributions to the heritage of UW-SP the Chancellor declared February 2, 1995 Don Greene Day on campus. Dean Gerard McKenna and James Arrowood organized a UW-SP Alumni Concert Band. This was a splendid opportunity for students, faculty and staff to say "thank you" to a person who has given so much to the University and to the Department of Music.
Don conducted the Central Wisconsin Symphony for five years, and the Stevens Point City Band for 15 years.
Of Don's many mentored musicians the following lyrics by Dan Fogelberg express some of their feelings:
"The leader of the band is tired and his eyes are growing old,
But his blood runs through my instrument and his song is in my soul.
I am a living legacy to the leader of the band."
Donald E. and Diana M. Greene married May 26, 1985 joining two families. Fall, 1987, they led the semester abroad for 23 students to experience the beauty of Germany. Both she and Don had a part-time summer travel business for 11 years called Don Greene Custom Tours. They shared the excitement of travel to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Italy, England, Brussels, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden with many wonderful people.
Survivors include his wife, Diana, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are John (Sherry); Meghan, (Jesse) Adriana; Bryan, (Stacy) Bryana and Wyatt; Debbie (Jack); Emily, Destynie, Maddie;
Leon, Daisy Lee, Susan (Leon); Jennifer (Joe) Anzly; Kimberly (Mark) Wyatt; Abigail (Stuart) Jacob, Anna; Josh (Debby) Alexandra, Juliana, Ethan; Adam (Michelle) Sam and Eliana.
His step-children and grandchildren of 35 years are Christina Schoenholz; Donald Schoenholz, (Kim) and Steven Schoenholz, (Katie). Grandchildren: Jacob, Caleb, Adam, RJ, Nolan, Shiloh and Pearson. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family.
HIS MUSIC WILL LIVE ON………………