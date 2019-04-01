|
|
Donald Edward Lenze
Stevens Point - Donald Edward Lenze went home with his Lord March 27, 2019.
Donald was born November 4, 1932 in Watertown, son of the late Edward and Genevieve (Block) Lenze. On August 18, 1956 he married Kathryn Mae Wendt in Iowa. They celebrated 62 years of marriage together this past year.
Donald was in the United States Air Force as a Supply Staff Sergeant from 1951 until 1955.
Donald was a driver's license examiner for the State of Wisconsin and he also was a petroleum products State District Supervisor for the State of Wisconsin until his retirement in 1993.
Some of his favorite pastimes included deer hunting in the Ashland area along with trout fishing in the Sioux River, horseshoe and playing cards. He also enjoyed gardening, especially his beans and tomatoes, but most of all he loved vacation time and camping with his family. Those were the best of times for Don.
Donald is survived and deeply missed by his wife Kathryn Lenze, Stevens Point, his daughters, Deb (Neil) Miller, Stevens Point, Donna (Chuck) Szymanski, Wisconsin Rapids, Diane Schaffer (fiancé Jason Stamm), Menomonee Falls, Erica (Mark) Koeppel, Belleville, his grandchildren, Jessica Scheid, Lee Scheid, Autumn (Keith) Groshek, Amber (Nate) Thiel, Alyssa Lenze, Candi (Rory) Ringer, Jamie Szymanski, Michael Szymanski, Joseph Schaffer, Carley Schaffer, Cheyenne Koeppel and Cody Koeppel as well as seven great grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers James and Fred and a son Edward.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1919 Wyatt Avenue, Stevens Point. The Rev. Steve Hulke will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 1, 2019