Donald H. Gagas
Stevens Point - Donald H. (Henry) Gagas
Of Stevens Point died early Sunday morning at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital. Age 87 Don was born March 21, 1933 in Chicago. IL. He was the son of the late Henry and Theresa (Lehman) Gagas.
He married Irene Repinski on October 2, 1954 at St. Peters Catholic church. After their marriage the couple settled on the family farm in the Town of Sharon and farmed until becoming ill on October 4, 2020. His wife Irene preceded him in death on February 11, 2015. Don was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church in Polonia. He served the church in various committees and volunteered and supported the food stand at the annual church picnic. Don was a farmer to the bone; he was a steward of the land and devoted to his cattle and kitties. He loved to grow things, strawberries, raspberries, rhubarb and a full vegetable garden along with flowers and fruit trees. As a family we had to can he fruits of his labor that he enjoyed all winter long.
He received many farming awards and was named Portage County Outstanding Contribution to Agriculture in 1983, was very involved in June Dairy Days for many years and hosted June Dairy Days on his farm in 1985, received the Portage County Holstein Association Outstanding Service award in 1989, was a long time member of the WPVGA (Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association), FFA Honorary Farmer and was Past President of the Izaak Walton League Bill Cook Chapter in Stevens Point from 1984-1985.
Don loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and also loved to travel the United States. The last two years, he went on a mission trip with his son Cliff and wife Carole to St. Lucia, where they built homes for the residents and last year the home was built in honor of Don and Irene Gagas.
Survivors include his children; Gene (special friend Brenda) Gagas, of Rosholt, Clifford (Carole) Gagas of Custer, Marilyn (Jack) Wierzba of Rosholt, Patricia (John) Kleman of Stevens Point, Carol (John) Wanserski of Madison and Dale (Trudy) Gagas of Penrose, CO. further survived by 16 Grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, and one brother Henry Gagas Jr.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Irene, and daughter in law Barb Gagas and two sisters Renetta Pezewski and Grace Wood.
A private Mass of Christian burial was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella officiating. Burial was in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery. Please say a prayer or rosary in remembrance of Don. The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point was honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Ascension Hospital for doing all they could to help dad during his illness.