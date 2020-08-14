1/1
Donald J. Beraneck
1969 - 2020
Donald J. Beraneck

Junction City - Donald J. Beranek, 51, Junction City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home in the Town of Carson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Junction City, with Rev. Gregory Michaud officiating. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday and from 9:00 am until 10:15 am on Tuesday at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City.

Donald was born on January 10, 1969 in Wisconsin Rapids to Laddimere and Rosemarie (Meyer) Beranek. He was a 1987 graduate of Stevens Point Senior High School. He married Michelle L. Kawlewski on July 20, 1991 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Junction City.

Don had been employed at the Biron Mill under Storo Enso and later transferred to Wisconsin Rapids Mill under Verso Paper. He then owned and operated a trucking business until the present time.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, softball, and motorcycling with Michelle.

Don is survived by his wife of 29 years, Michelle, and their sons, Coty and Dustin Beranek of Junction City. He is also survived by his mother, Rosemarie of Junction City, and siblings, Patricia Lewis of Wisconsin Rapids, Richard Beranek of Junction City, Laurie (Thomas) Weiland of Stevens Point, Susan Hanson of Stevens Point and Gary Beranek of Junction City. He is further survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Bernadine Kawlewski, brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael (Jean) Kawlewski and John (Sue) Kawlewski and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, his twin brother Ronald, a brother, Robert and a sister, Carolyn Dalton.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Martens - Rembs Funeral Home
AUG
18
Service
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Martens - Rembs Funeral Home
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church,
Funeral services provided by
Martens - Rembs Funeral Home
124 Main Street
Junction City, WI 54443
(715) 457-2400
