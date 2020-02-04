|
|
Donald K. Hartvig
Rosholt - Donald Keith Hartvig of Rosholt passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, along with his loving son, Andrew, who was his pride and joy and best friend.
Donny was born December 16, 1955 in Stevens Point to the late Herbert and Elsie (Madson) Hartvig. He graduated from Rosholt High School in 1974 and enjoyed working at Americold Logistics in Plover and Babcock for 36 years. After retiring from Americold in September of 2015, he worked part-time for Diamond Machining in Nelsonville.
Donny married the love of his life, Evett Jean (Schramm) on October 14, 1978 in Rosholt, Wisconsin. They lived in Stevens Point where their Son, Andrew, was born on August 8, 1983. In 1990, they moved to Rosholt.
Over the years, Donny was a volunteer fireman, first responder, member of the Rosholt School Board and the Rosholt Village Board and a member of the Rosholt Lions Club at the time of his death. He loved being a Lion and served as District Governor for District 27-C1 during the 2017-18 Lion year. He was an eye tissue transporter for the Lions Eyebank of Wisconsin, volunteered to do
Children's Vision Screening for the Lions and loved the Wisconsin Lions Camp. He spent countless hours both during his working career and especially after retiring, volunteering for anything that needed to be done for the Wisconsin Lions Foundation where his wife serves as Executive Director. He traveled with her all over the State, as well as the Country and even to Japan to represent the Lions of Wisconsin and was very proud to be by her side.
Besides volunteering countless hours for the Lions, Donny loved to play golf, hunt, fish, shoot pool and spend time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Madisyn. He also liked spending time with close friends at Camp Popple.
Donny is survived by his wife, Evett; Daughter-in-law, Kelly Hartvig; Granddaughter, Madisyn Hartvig; Sister, Marilyn (Rich) Brethouwer-Florida; Brothers, Jack (Leslie) Hartvig-Wausau, Jim (Carolyn) Hartvig-Indiana, Ray Hartvig-Washington, Kevin (Kim) Hartvig & Dale (Theresa) Hartvig, all of Rosholt. Sisters-in law, Susan (Dennis) Voigt-West Bend, Irene Glodowski-Rosholt; Brothers-in-law, Joseph Schramm-Galloway, Mark (Jackie) Schramm-
Menomonee Falls, Carl (Leslie) Schramm-Waupaca and David Schramm-North Lake. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many close friends. Donny was preceded in death by his Parents and Sister, Barbara Smith.
Funeral Service will be held at the Rosholt High School Gymnasium, 346 Randolph Street West, Rosholt, Wisconsin, at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 8th, with Reverend Michael Peuse officiating. Visitation will be held Friday 4-8 PM. at Voie Funeral Home in Iola and also on Saturday form 9-10 AM at the Rosholt High School Gymnasium. Interment will be in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Rosholt.
Register Book and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.voiefuneralhome.com
In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established to Wisconsin Lions Camp, 3834 County Road A, Rosholt, Wisconsin 54473-9335
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020