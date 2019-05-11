Donald M. Simonis



Plover - Donald M. Simonis, 82, peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at the Portage County Health Care Center. He was born on December 30, 1936 in Rosholt, WI to the late Edward and Anna Simonis.



Don attended local schools in Rosholt and Stevens Point. He served in the US Army. He married Jeanette C. (Gliniecki) on August 20, 1966 at St. Peter's Catholic Church.



He worked at St. Michael's Hospital mainly in the Shipping and Receiving Department for 38 years. After his retirement he enjoyed bartending at the Plover VFW.



During his life he enjoyed playing softball, bowling, shooting pool, cribbage, taking the grandchildren to McDonalds, and watching the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR races.



Don (Skmo) enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as "the life of the party."



Don is survived by his wife, Jeanette, of Plover; children, Kimberly (Steven) Straub of Wausau, Troy (Dawn) Simonis of Amherst; grandchildren, Jacob Simonis, Andrew Straub, Alyssa Straub, Trent Simonis and Amanda Straub; sisters, Isabelle Bellinger, Edna Suchon, Jeanie Simonis; brother, Le Roy (Darlene) Simonis; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sisters, Marie, Bernice, Margaret and Barbara; and brothers, George, James and Richard.



The family would like to thank Portage County Health Care Center for their kindness and compassionate care.



Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday May 14, 2019, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Charlie Richmond will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the Simonis family. In lieu of flowers memorials in Donald's name will be established at a later date.