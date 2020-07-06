Donald R. Mansavage
Stevens Point - Donald R. Mansavage of Stevens Point passed away Saturday morning, July 4, 2020. Age 80 Don was born November 15, 1939 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Michael and Tillie (Wachowiak) Mansavage. Don attended local grade schools, graduating from Pacelli High School in 1959. After high school Don attended Barber school in Green Bay where he obtained his barber license.
His marriage to the former Barbara Wysocki took place on June 23, 1962, at Saint Peters Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. His wife Barb survives.
Don owned and operated VIP Barbershop downtown for over 46 years, retiring in 2010. Don was very supportive of his community, sponsoring bowling and softball teams from the barbershop, and was a long time member of the Elks club. He also served on the Portage County Board of Supervisors.
He enjoyed fishing, was an avid packer fan, and loved pontooning on the Chain of Lakes in Waupaca for many years. His most precious time was being with his children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name can be made directly to the Pacelli Education Foundation.
Survivors include his wife Barbara of 58 years, their children: Mary McFerrin, Kurt (Maria) Mansavage, Christi (Derek) Nelson, Wendy Fish (Jeff Hininger), Lisa (Gordon) Lau and Ann (Shawn) Sweeney. His fourteen grandchildren: Andrew (Erin) McFerrin and Collin McFerrin, Austin, Karisa and Colton Mansavage, Alex, Maddie, Sam and Sophie Nelson, Ilana (Tyler) Nalbach and Lauren Fish, William and Lukas Lau and Theo Sweeney.
Further survived by his siblings: Robert Mansavage, Mary Ann (Robert) Kowalski, Dorothy (David) Kluck, Carol (Raymond) Zdroik, Marjorie (Mike) Bigalke, Thomas (Vicki) Mansavage, Shirlee (Donald) Schaefer, Eleanor (Michael) Mallek, Nancy (Kris) Konopacky, James (Kathy) Mansavage, Gary Mansavage and Jeanett (Chris) Neuwirth, and his brother and sister in laws; Joe (Betty) Wysocki, Lloyd (Barb) Wysocki, Louise (Howard) Schneider, Eunice (Dieter) Wilkinson and Patti Wysocki (Dawn Bratz).
Private family Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Bronislava Catholic Church. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery.
The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com