Donald V. Ostrowski



Mosinee - Donald V. Ostrowski, age 70, of Mosinee, died unexpectly at his home on Wednesday February 6, 2019. Donald was born on June 8, 1948 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Victor & Genevieve (Dudzik) Ostrowski. He attended local schools, graduating from P.J. Jacobs in 1966.



Donald entered the service on April 26, 1968. He served in the United States Army, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation and the Good Conduct Medal. After being Honorable discharged in 1970, Donald transferred to the United States Army Reserve where he served until 1974.



His marriage to Debra Novak took place on January 26, 1974, at St. Stephens Catholic Church. After the marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point



Donald worked at Copps Corporation, Consolidated Papers retiring from Storo Enso in 2003. He enjoyed, hunting, fishing, polka music, church picnics and family functions.



Survivors include his wife; Debra Ostrowski of Mosinee. Children; Dawn (Scott) Scott of Neshkoro, Crystal (Tim) MacKay, Don (Jessa Mace) & Nicole all of Stevens Point. Grandchildren; Nathan, Autumn, Summer, Parker, Tanner & Madalyn. Also survived by his brothers & sisters; Patricia Ostrowski of Wausau, Chris (Mike) Kurzinski of Mosinee, Joanne (Maurice) King of Stevens Point, Dorothy (Nelson) Wise of Wausau, Lorraine (Jim) Wojdac of Mosinee, Dennis (Rhonda) Ostrowski of Stevens Point, Mike (Gerri) Ostrowski of Plover, Anita Fait of Weston, Diane (Mike) Singer of Shantytown, Judy (Jerry) Stroik of Stevens Point & Kevin (Dee) Ostrowski of Stevens Point.



He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Kurt and his grandparents.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday February 12, 2019, at St. Stephen Catholic Church Stevens Point with the Rev. Jerzy Rebacz officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street and again on Tuesday from 9:30a.m. until time of service at the church. Parish rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials in Donald's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the Ostrowski family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary