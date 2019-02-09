Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
1401 Clark Street
Stevens Point, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
1401 Clark Street
Stevens Point, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ostrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald V. Ostrowski


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald V. Ostrowski Obituary
Donald V. Ostrowski

Mosinee - Donald V. Ostrowski, age 70, of Mosinee, died unexpectly at his home on Wednesday February 6, 2019. Donald was born on June 8, 1948 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Victor & Genevieve (Dudzik) Ostrowski. He attended local schools, graduating from P.J. Jacobs in 1966.

Donald entered the service on April 26, 1968. He served in the United States Army, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation and the Good Conduct Medal. After being Honorable discharged in 1970, Donald transferred to the United States Army Reserve where he served until 1974.

His marriage to Debra Novak took place on January 26, 1974, at St. Stephens Catholic Church. After the marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point

Donald worked at Copps Corporation, Consolidated Papers retiring from Storo Enso in 2003. He enjoyed, hunting, fishing, polka music, church picnics and family functions.

Survivors include his wife; Debra Ostrowski of Mosinee. Children; Dawn (Scott) Scott of Neshkoro, Crystal (Tim) MacKay, Don (Jessa Mace) & Nicole all of Stevens Point. Grandchildren; Nathan, Autumn, Summer, Parker, Tanner & Madalyn. Also survived by his brothers & sisters; Patricia Ostrowski of Wausau, Chris (Mike) Kurzinski of Mosinee, Joanne (Maurice) King of Stevens Point, Dorothy (Nelson) Wise of Wausau, Lorraine (Jim) Wojdac of Mosinee, Dennis (Rhonda) Ostrowski of Stevens Point, Mike (Gerri) Ostrowski of Plover, Anita Fait of Weston, Diane (Mike) Singer of Shantytown, Judy (Jerry) Stroik of Stevens Point & Kevin (Dee) Ostrowski of Stevens Point.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Kurt and his grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday February 12, 2019, at St. Stephen Catholic Church Stevens Point with the Rev. Jerzy Rebacz officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street and again on Tuesday from 9:30a.m. until time of service at the church. Parish rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials in Donald's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the Ostrowski family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now