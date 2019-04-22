Donna R. Yenter



Stevens Point - Donna R. Yenter age 85 formerly of Stevens Point, passed away Friday morning April 19, 2019 at the Iola Living Assistance Center.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. Rev. Jeffery Hennes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the church on Wednesday. Shuda Funeral Services is assisting the family.



Donna was born June 23, 1933 in Portage County, the daughter of George and Mildred (Higgins) Meyer. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1951. Donna married Elmer E. Stroik and resided in Stevens Point. Donna worked in the security department of Kmart for many years before her and Elmer purchased the Blue Bar in Rosholt in 1987. They later divorced. Donna continued to own and operate the tavern until retirement. She married Hilary Yenter on October 28, 2000. The couple enjoyed spending time at their home on Pine Lake in Hiles, WI. In her younger days Donna was an accomplished bowler, she was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed traveling and going to the casino.



Donna is survived by her son Steven Stroik (Terri Shanklin), Stevens Point. Her stepson Gerard Yenter, Rosholt, sisters Jackie Kluck (Kay Goddard) and Jill (Tim) Schwebach of Plover, brother Terry Kluck (Stevens Point) ,and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.. She was preceded in death by her parents and step father Florian Kluck, her first husband Elmer, her husband Hilary in 2018, two brothers Ronald Kluck and Arlen (Corky) Kluck,two daughters, Sandra Windorski and Janice Stroik, daughter-in-law Karen Yenter, her great grandson and a step granddaughter.



The family would like to thank the Iola Living Assistance Nursing Home and staff, Heartland Hospice, and a special thank you to our niece Heather Boyle for her help and care for mom.



Rest In Peace Mom Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 22, 2019