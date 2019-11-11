|
Doreen Uhl
Plover - Doreen Uhl age 94, passed away Saturday evening November 9, 2019 at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Plover.
A Celebration of Life Service for Doreen will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel: 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Pastor Scott Wolfram will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 1:30 Saturday afternoon until the time of services at Shuda's. Burial will be at the Veteran Cemetery in King, next to her husband Earl. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Doreen's name will be esablished for Ascension Hospice or Maple Ridge Memory Care.
Doreen was born September 12, 1925 in Brigg, Lincolnshire England, the only child of Arthur Wallace and Amy Girdham. She grew up there and graduated from Girls High School in Brigg. Doreen married Earl Uhl of New Holstein, WI, on July 29, 1944 at St. John's Parish Church in England. They married while Earl was serving in the 8th US Army Air Corps in England during World War II. After the war, she joined her husband in New Holstein in 1946, where they lived until moving to Stevens Point in 1985. Doreen was a member of Divine Word Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plover.
She is survived by her son Robert (Jo Anne) Uhl, Stevens Point; two nephews: Larry and Richard Uhl, and their families; and a cousin, Josephine who lives in England. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Earl.
Doreen's family are extremely thankful to the staff at Maple Ridge Memory Care and Ascension Hospice for their attentiveness, kindness, compassion, care, and support. They are also thankful to Dr. Krolicki and his staff from the Stevens Point Eye Clinic of Wisconsin for their patience and care of Doreen.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019