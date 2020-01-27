|
|
Doris A. Siem
Junction City - Doris Anne Siem, age 75, of Junction City, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly shortly after noon on Saturday January 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1225 Main St., Junction City, Wisconsin. Rev. Dr. Timothy Roser will officiate the service, burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at church from 9am to 11am on Thursday with service and luncheon to follow.
Doris was born on April 24, 1944 to Victor and Francis (Novak) Mancl in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the second of seven children. She grew up on the family farm in Rudolph, Wisconsin, and some of her favorite memories were made there; riding bikes, roller skating, visiting family, canning and baking with her mother and singing in the church choir.
She attended school in Rudolph, graduating from Rudolph High School in 1962. On June 9, 1962 at St Philip Catholic church in Rudolph, she married Jerry Siem after meeting him at a dance in Siegel. She and Jerry moved to a farm on Hwy G in Junction City, where they lived the remainder of their lives and raised six children. They spent nearly fifty five years together until Jerry's passing in April of 2017.
As well as working on the farm, she also worked for a time in housekeeping at the Holiday Inn, cleaned houses and was an antique dealer. Over the years she and Jerry enjoyed traveling to auctions looking for antiques and were quite successful at finding them. She was fond of gardening, canning, her flower gardens, singing and, in her younger years, Polka and square dancing. As a young mother she enjoyed playing the concertina for her children.
Doris had a good sense of humor, a warm smile and appreciated her family and friends, who in turn appreciated her. She enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren, taking pleasure in sitting on her porch and watching the youngest ones play in the yard and sitting at the dining room table with the oldest catching up on their lives.
For many years she and Jerry hosted the family Christmas and Easter gatherings, literally filling the house with people and presents. They were hectic but fun events, and we all remember the Easter eggs placed throughout the yard for the kid's egg hunts. She was one of the sweetest, nicest people you could meet.
She is survived by her daughters, who she referred to as her angels; Delorma (Dan) Nowicki, Denice (Jim) Dowling, Diane (Paul) Rucinski, Donna (Rob) Poole and Debbie (Wes) Berkholtz. She is additionally survived by grandchildren; Ryan Flowerette, Matthew and Bryanna Rucinski, Sidney and Ashley Poole, Clayton and Kyle Berkholtz, Nathan and Taylor Kim, Allison (Mike) King and Taren Siem as well as great grandchildren McKenzie Bekker and Isabella Flowerette.
Surviving also are her siblings; Rita (George) Carlson, Vicky Dorshorst, Martha (Bob) Oertel, Donna (Bill) Maus, David (Sandy) Mancl and Sylvia Mancl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Frances Mancl, in-laws, Raymond and Violet Siem, husband Jerry, her son, Dennis and brother-in-law Roger Dorshorst.
Doris will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020