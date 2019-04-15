|
|
Doris Weisbrod
Waupaca - Doris M. Weisbrod, age 94 of Waupaca, WI died Monday, April 8, 2019 at Bethany Home in Waupaca. Doris was born on June 10, 1924 in Amherst Township, the daughter of the late Martin and Johanna (Kluck) Glodoski. Doris graduated from Amherst High School in 1942. She married John Weisbrod Jr. on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1943, while he was in the U.S. Air Force. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2000. They farmed until 1968 when they moved to King, WI where they both worked at the WI Veterans Home. Doris was a seamstress at the Veterans Home. Among her interests, besides being a housewife, was gardening and sewing, especially quilts. She made quilts for her grandchildren and many others. Doris belonged to St. Mary Magdalene's Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Catherine's Guild and The Rosary Society of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Fancher.
Doris is survived by her children; Patricia Mignon, Peggy (Jim) Erickson, Charles (Coreen Truman) Weisbrod, Jeff (Danna Ward) Weisbrod, grandchildren; Jon (JoAnn) Mignon, Revea (Darren Reichwaldt) Erickson, Jennifer (Jim) Kirk, Sara (Luke) Butzin, Mandy (Shaun) Wilson, Jesse (Justine) Weisbrod, great-grandchildren; Jamie Kirk, John Kirk, Rory Wilson, Simon Wilson, Brooklyn Butzin, Alex Butzin, Kaiden Weisbrod, sisters; Florence Klismet, Betty (Ray) Przekurat,; sister-in-law, Florence Glodoski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband; John, parents; brothers; Chester (Amelia) Glodoski, Mike (Milly) Glodoski, Larry, Carl and Conrad Glodoski, brother-in-law; John Klismet, son-in-law; Don Mignon.
Private Funeral Services will be held. Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
A Special thank-you to the staff at Bethany Home for all of their loving care and support to our family over the years.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 15, 2019