Dorothy A. Barthel
Plover - Dorothy A. Barthel
Of Plover, died Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2019 at the House of the Dove Hospice Home in Marshfield with her loving family at her side, while under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice.
Age 82 Dorothy was born November 10, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI. She was the daughter of the late Hugo and Catherine (Wage) Jarvis. She attended school in Wind Lake WI. Her marriage to Donald W. Barthel took place on September 17, 1955 in Big Bend, WI. After their marriage the couple settled in Big Bend before moving to Hancock, WI. They lived the past 30 years in Plover. Her husband Donald survives. Dorothy loved sewing and doing craft projects.
Survivors include her husband Donald, her two sons; Brett W. (Charlene) Barthel of Plover and Alan W. (Catherine) Barthel of Fond Du Lac, WI. and her three grandchildren Alyssa Marie (Michael) Martin , Bradley William (Katherine) Barthel and Andrea Cornett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Eugene Jarvis.
Funeral Services will be at 6:00 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road, Plover. Pastor Ben Sheets officiating. Burial will be in the Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in King, WI. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home until the time for services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019