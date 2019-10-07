|
|
Dorothy A. Perzewski
Custer - Dorothy Ann Perzewski age 85, passed away on Friday, October 4th at the Portage County Health Care Center under the care of Ministry Hospice Home Care. She was born August 1st, 1934 to Max and Johanna (Bluma) Prondzinski in Custer, WI.
Dorothy attended Sacred Heart Grade School and P.J. Jacobs High School. After graduating in 1952, she worked at Normington's Laundry. On November 23, 1963 Dorothy married Chester Perzewski at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Together they farmed for the rest of their lives. Dorothy and Chester were later joined by their son, Conrad. Dorothy liked farming and was always proud of her animals. She had a riding horse as a teenager (Rusty) and really enjoyed riding the farm lanes and fields. She also loved her farm cats and dogs. Dorothy always had beautiful flower gardens and large vegetable gardens. She was always sharing with neighbors and relatives. Dorothy was a long time member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society.
Survivors include her husband of almost 56 years, Chester and her son Conrad Perzewski both of Custer. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Theresa Prondzinski and a number of nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister Mary, her sister Eleanor Laska and brother-in-law Edwin and her brother Alfred Prondzinski.
Along with Ministry Hospice, the family would like to thank the wonderful and dedicated friends and staff at the Portage County Health Care Center, especially Sunshine. A special thank you goes to Dorothy's niece Bev Laska for all of her love and guidance over the past 4 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday October 9, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 7, 2019