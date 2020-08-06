1/1
Dorothy Badten Cato
1929 - 2020
Dorothy Badten Cato

Stevens Point - Dorothy Badten Cato passed away on May 18, 2020 at the age of 90 of natural causes in Richardson, Texas. Dorothy Mae Badten was born May 29, 1929 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to Carl H. and Violet Ryan Badten. She graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point in 1947 and later moved to the Dallas area where she resided the rest of her life.

Dorothy was an Accountant/Office Manager for over 35 years in Dallas, Texas. She enjoyed travel, reading and volunteer work. For several years she volunteered at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and the SPCA of Texas. Other volunteer work included the local food bank, after school tutoring and homeowner's association board member. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Dorothy is survived by daughter Judy Cato, Richardson, Texas, son Mike Cato, Pennsylvania, a granddaughter and great-grandchildren in Texas, and a niece and nephews in Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert and Harold Badten and sister Ruth Badten Williams.

In keeping with Dorothy's wishes, her body was donated to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School for medical research. A memorial service celebrating Dorothy's life, and burial in Wisconsin will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
