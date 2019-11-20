|
|
Dorothy Clauson
Wisconsin Rapids - Dorothy H. Clauson 96 passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 at Renaissance Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids. She was born to the late Adolph and Marie (Kawohl) Schaffenberger on May 15, 1923 in Chicago, IL. She married Kenneth Clauson on March 24, 1945. He preceded her in death on October 10, 1981. Dorothy and Kenneth operated the Veedum General Store for a number of years. She was an excellent cook and baker, specialty being Swedish Rye Bread. Dorothy also lived in Oxford for some time and helped raise her two grandchildren. Some of the kid's fondest memories are picking strawberries with her and eating one too many of her chocolate chip cookies. Dorothy was a friend to everyone and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Darryl (Joyce) Clauson of Wisconsin Rapids, and Jeannine (Ken) Klein of Oxford, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Aly Rose Klein and Carl Klein. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Arlene Schaffenberger, Hammond, Indiana, along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, parents, Brothers Robert, John, Edward, and Adolph (Al), Jr.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Veedum Moravian Church 9158 Cty Rd E, Pittsville, WI 54466. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 with Pastor Wanda Veldman officiating.
Family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at The Renaissance and Aspirus Comfort Care for the wonderful care given to Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the Veedum Moravian Church in the name of Dorothy Clauson.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019