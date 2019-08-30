|
Dorothy Dziedzic
Rosholt - Dorothy Dziedzic, age 96, formerly of Rosholt passed away August 28, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday August 30, 2019 at St Adalbert Catholic Church - 3315 St. Adalbert Road, Rosholt. Rev. Thomas Nirappel will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9:30-10:45 AM on Friday at the church. A General Rosary will be prayed for Dorothy at 9:30 AM at the church. Burial will follow at St. Adalbert Parish Cemetery. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Dorothy was born on January 22, 1923 in Plover, WI to Peter & Nellie (Sherfinski) Domka. Dorothy attended grade school in Plover and moved to Galloway at the age of 11. She graduated from Galloway Grade School.
Dorothy married Carl Dziedzic on October 20, 1945 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galloway. Dorothy and Carl farmed until 1980, along with taking seasonal work in potato warehouses. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, playing bingo and crocheting. She belonged to St. Adalbert Parish and was a former member of the choir and also belonged to the St Adalbert Ladies Rosary Society for more than 50 years.
Survivors include two daughters and one son: Bernice (Michael) Glodowski, Rosholt; Barbara (Ralph) Mlodik, Rosholt; and Jerome Dziedzic Stevens Point. Nine grandchildren: Keith (Tracy) Glodowski, Kevin (Jessica) Glodowski, Doreen (Christopher) Trotta, Sandy Glodowski, Michelle Walker, Mark (Greta) Mlodik, Tammy (James) Sankey, Gail Hoenie & Jody (Tami) Mlodik. Also, twenty-one great-grandchildren; McKenzie, Colin, Ryan, Adison, Mikaela, Johanna, Isaac, Lily, Savannah, Kaitlyn, Courtney, Nathan, Spencer, Alyssa, Dallas, Peyton, Caden, Nolan, Jacob, Adam, and Sara. Survivors also include, two sisters-in-law, Alvina Wysocki and Bernice Domka along with nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is preceded in death by; her parents, Peter and Nellie Domka, four brothers; Ervin, Martin, Roman and George. One sister: Esther Garski, one great-granddaughter, Angelica.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Medical Team at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital, Nursing Staff and Dr. Fred Abrokwah, Portage County Health Care Center, Sylvan Crossing: especially Anne and Kim, Inclusa, her neighbor Carolyn Kizewski , Rev. Jeffery Hennes and Rev. Thomas Nirappel.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 30, 2019