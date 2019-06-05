|
Dorothy H. Ostrowski
Waupaca - Dorothy Helen (Karch) Ostrowski passed away on May 28, 2019, at age 98. She was born December 25, 1920, in New Hope to the late Thomas and Julia (Koziczkowski) Karch. She graduated from Emerson High School in Stevens Point. During WWII, Dorothy served in the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps in San Francisco. She married Chester Ostrowski in 1951 and lived near Milwaukee. The family moved to Scandinavia WI in 1961.
Dorothy ran Scandinavia Hardware and the Washbasket coin laundry with her husband. After Chester passed away in 1996, she "retired" and eventually moved to Waupaca, but she kept very busy to the end. Her fitness routine included aqua exercise and weight machines. She volunteered for Waupaca Lioness Club and made friends easily. Dorothy had a good sense of humor and shared her passion for nature, art and music with her children. She always had plants growing; even at Park Vista Independent Living where she lived for the last six years. Dorothy was a devoted Catholic at St. Mary Magdalene. She was very close to her sister, Evelyn, who passed away last year at 100 years old.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers John, Stanley and Leonard Karch; and sister, Evelyn Pionkowski. Dorothy is survived by her sons; Thomas (Diane) of Luxemburg, David (Sharon) of Deerwood MN, and Daniel (Diane Pearson) of Minneapolis MN; daughters Barbara Gasterland (Hans) and Judy Ostrowski both of Minneapolis MN; grandchildren Michael Ostrowski and Carol Deming (Nick); great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Audrey Deming, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Sunday, June 9, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Holly and Sons Funeral Home, 526 South Main Street, Waupaca, 54981. There will be a rosary service from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Additional visitation at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, N2845 Shadow Road, Waupaca, on Monday, June 10, from 10:00 to 11:00 am followed by the 11:00 am funeral service officiated by Fr. Xavier Santiago, followed by burial in the parish cemetery in Waupaca. Following the burial there will be a light lunch in the St. Mary Magdalene Church fellowship hall. There will also be a celebration of Dorothy's life in the Twin Cities in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name to Waupaca Senior Center and Waupaca Lions club are welcome and appreciated.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 5, 2019