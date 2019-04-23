Dorothy M. Kizewski



Stevens Point - Dorothy Marie Kizewski of Stevens Point, (age 93) passed away on April 20, 2019, at River View Lodge in Stevens Point with her family by her side. She was born September 12, 1925, the daughter of the late Matt & Theresa (Iwanski) Konieczki.



On November 4, 1946, she was united in marriage to Greg Kizewski at St Peters Catholic Church. Dorothy and Greg celebrated 67 years of marriage. She was a faithful and supportive partner running the family farm and raising their family. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2014.



Dorothy was raised in the town of Linwood, attended Riverside Grade School and graduated from PJ Jacobs in 1942. In her early years, she was employed at Woolworth's Dime Store, King Henry's Grocery Store and Preway Inc., in Wisconsin Rapids.



Dorothy was instrumental in supporting the family farm. She was an excellent cook and baker. Some of our favorites were chicken soup and dumplings, bean soup, and rhubarb pies. She learned to crochet at an early age and made many beautiful afghans over the years. Some of her other hobbies included quilting and sewing.



She enjoyed traveling with Greg on their many winter trips to Las Vegas. You could find them nearly every Sunday at a Church picnic, where they enjoyed dancing and listening to polka music and playing bingo.



Dorothy is survived by her children: Rich (Elaine) Kizewski of Plover, Mary (Dennis) Kitowski of Custer, Steve (Diane) Kizewski of Stevens Point, and Chet (Lynn) Kizewski of Wisconsin Rapids. She is further survived by seven grandchildren Brian Kizewski of Stevens Point, Kim (Nathan) Morris of Madison, Dan (Meredith) Kizewski of Austin, TX, Joe Kitowski of Bozeman, MT, Mark (Tami) Kitowski of Stevens Point, Nick Kizewski of Madison, and Ryan Kizewski of Duluth, MN. She is further survived by 10 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Bob, sister-in-law Adeline and 2 infant siblings.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday April 24, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the St. Faustina room at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial in Dorothy's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the Kizewski family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com



Thank you to special friend Frannie for a lifetime of friendship and a special huge thank you to River View Lodge and Heartland Hospice for their tender loving care. Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 23, 2019