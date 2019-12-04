|
Dorothy "Dee" Mallek
Rosholt - Dorothy (Dee) Mallek
January 2, 1971 to December 3, 2019
A Celebration of Life Service for Dee will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Refuge Church 801 County Road HH. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:00 to the time of services at the church.
Dee fought a good fight, in her battle against cancer and went peacefully into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 48. Dee was born on January 2, 1971, in Danville, IL, raised in Fithian, IL, graduated 1989 from Oakwood High School, Oakwood, IL.
Daughter of Carlene (Vaughn) Brazelton and Richard Wilson. Dee married David (Aloysius and Venard Smith) Mallek, November 10, 1990, in Oakwood, IL Dee, David and their children moved to Central WI in 2005, settling in her dream home, in rural Rosholt a year later, where she and David currently resided.
There isn't anything Dee didn't do or try in life from being a Real Estate agent, to her own businesses in crafting and house cleaning. She was Staff Resource Dir. at Canaland Early Learning and caretaker for Betty and others. Dee loved to travel with her family, traveling to England where her son was stationed, along with a variety of tropical destinations and cruises. Dee was a long-time member of Refuge in Stevens Point. She was willing to volunteer wherever there was a need and brought life to people who were discouraged.
Dee's greatest loves were her family, her husband David, and especially being Mama Bear to Brock and Mariah. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for them. She also loved the Lord her God with all her heart and soul and clung close to Him as she served him wholeheartedly.
Besides her husband and mother, Carlene (Duane) Rascher, Dee is survived by her son Brock, Madison, WI, daughter Mariah, Stevens Point, WI. Dee is also survived by her sister, Stephanie (Brian) Mormon, brothers Wayne (Thersa) Brazelton, Shannon Brazelton. She is survived by her mother-in-law Venard Mallek, brothers-in-laws Mike (Ellie), Mark (Debbie), Rev. Matthew (Deborah), Tony (Melanie), and sisters-in-laws Ann (Michael) Kubowski, Joy (Tim) Davis. Numerous aunts and nieces and nephews she loved so much.
Dee is preceded in death by an infant son, step-father, Richard Wilson, grandparents, Gerald and Dorothy Vaughn, nephew Brandt Brazelton and
father-in-law, Aloysius Mallek
In lieu of flowers, gifts will go towards medical expenses.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019