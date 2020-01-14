Services
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Douglas "Doc" Hambach

Douglas "Doc" Hambach Obituary
Douglas "Doc" Hambach

Bancroft - Douglas "Doc" Hambach, DDS, age 91, of the Town of Grant, died peacefully surrounded by family at his home on Monday Jan. 13, 2020.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Pisarski Community Funeral Home at 2911 Plover Road in Plover, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services Saturday morning at the Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow closer to the service date and soon online at www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
