Douglas R. Marr
Plainfield - Douglas R. Marr, age 86, of Plainfield, WI, passed away on Friday, May 31st, 2019 at Ascension Saint Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point, WI. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 18, 1932, the son of the late Harley and Priscilla (Jacobs) Marr.
He married Janice Kallies on September 3, 1955 in Almond. Douglas was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Almond.
Survivors include his Wife: Janice Marr, Plainfield, WI; Children: Jo Anne (David) Gasperetti, West Bend, WI; David Marr, Amherst, WI; Grandchildren: David Gasperetti, West Bend, WI; Mark (Roxanne) Gasperetti, Appleton, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Almond at 11AM on Friday, June 7th, 2019, with Reverend Brian Roehrborn, officiating. Interment will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Almond. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 9 AM until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 4, 2019