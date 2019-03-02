|
Duane Ronald Domke
Stevens Point - Duane R. Domke, age 83, of Stevens Point, WI died at home on February 28, 2019 with his wife and granddaughter by his side, and under the care of Ministry Hospice.
Duane was born on February 21, 1936 to the late Darwin and Marjorie Domke in Wautoma, WI. He attended the local grade school and graduated from Tri County High School.
He married Joyce M. Brown on August 5, 1978 at the Wautoma Methodist Church in Wautoma, WI,
Duane worked as an over the road truck driver. He retired in the early 90's but continued to drive part-time.
Duane was an avid fisherman. Whether it was out on the open water or on the ice, Duane treasured the serenity of the ocean, Canadian lakes, and Northern Wisconsin wilderness and waterways. One of his favorite fishing pastimes was spending Sunday afternoons with his step father on the Wisconsin River. He enjoyed nature and all animals; especially his 2 Shih tzus and his cat. Duane's greatest loves were his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. He was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Domke of Stevens Point, WI; daughter, Terri Domke Appel of Bushnell, FL; son, Duane "Butch" Domke Jr of Fort Myers, FL; stepson, William (Elanora) Simons Jr of Columbus, GA; step daughter, Laura Simons Boone of Port Edwards, WI; brother, Arleigh (Darlene) Domke of Wautoma, WI; 16 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Darwin and Marge Domke; daughter, Tammi; and son, Daniel.
A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI. A time of visitation will precede from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at a later date in Hancock Cemetery.
Duane's family would like to thank the hospice and medical staff for the care that was given.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 2, 2019