Earl F. Higgins
Stevens Point - Earl Fredrick Higgins died late Wednesday evening, January 8, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center Hospital after struggling with various health issues over many years.
Earl, age 76, was born April 2, 1943 in Stevens Point to Fred and Sarah (Carley) Higgins. He graduated with the class of 1961 from PJ Jacobs Senior High where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball, and track and was inducted into the Panther Hall of Fame in 2009. Earl continued his love for sports coaching various youth football, hockey and baseball teams, officiating youth hockey games, and touching the lives of many young athletes.
He married his devoted wife of 55 years, Janice Mae Wanke, on May 2, 1964 in Stevens Point where, together, they raised their three sons. His spiritual walk in faith began and was nurtured beginning at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Stevens Point and moved on to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Plover where he continued to share his heart and gifts until his death.
He started his professional career working at Northern Auto Supply, moved on to running his own business, Badger State Auto Supply, and eventually retired after managing the commercial, industrial, fleet, and farm sales and service organization at Schierl Tire.
Earl will be remembered and missed by all who knew him for his loyalty, strength of character, courage, sense of humor, love of family, traveling, and fishing. We know that God has him in Heaven, but he will always be in our hearts.
He is preceded in death by his parents. In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by his sons and daughter in-laws, Mike and Dana (Leonard), Tim and Monica (Contreras), and Cory and Aimee (Fellenz), and his grandchildren, Isaiah and Micaiah.
A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on January 16, 2020 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Plover, followed by a Memorial Service conducted by Pastor Dave Ficken at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020