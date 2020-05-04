|
Earl J.J. Bork
Stevens Point - Earl Julius John Bork passed away peacefully at home on Saturday May, 2, 2020 with his family by his side and in his wife in his arms. Earl was 90 years old and led an amazing life filled with family and friends all with his loving wife Betty by his side.
He was born at his Grandma Ziegler's house on April 26, 1930 in the Town of Cross near Fountain City, WI to Henry A.K. and Lillian (nee Ziegler) Bork. Earl was baptized by Reverend Volbrecht and confirmed by Reverend Nommenson in 1943 at the Fountain City Lutheran Church. He attended Fairview Grade School near Fountain City and graduated in 1947 from Cochrane High School.
Earl met the love of his life Betty Jane Snyder from Nodine, MN and they married at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse, WI on June 29, 1950. They resided near and in Fountain City, WI where they farmed; even on their honeymoon, they were on the farm to haul hay. In addition to farming, Earl held several factory jobs including working in a candy plant, flour mill and for a year worked building silos around the Midwest.
On July 12, 1956 while working on his parent's farm near Fountain City, WI, his tractor tipped over on top of him, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and in a wheel chair for the rest of his life. Earl never let this define him and led a life of hard work and devotion to family. He lived by Vince Lombardi's motto "The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have."
After one year in a Rochester, MN hospital, Earl returned to school, graduating from La Crosse Vocational School. He took a job as a Production Office Clerk with Bake-Rite Baking Company in West Salem WI and then transferred to Stevens Point, WI. He worked at Bake-Rite for nearly 25 years until the plant closed in January 1984. He then attended Midstate vocational school in Stevens Point and in October of 1984 took a position at Sentry Insurance as a Commercial Lines Rater. He retired from Sentry in August of 1998, but wanting to stay active, he went on to Figi's as a Customer Service Representative, officially retiring in 2006. Earl was not afraid of hard work and always had a smile on his face.
Earl and his faithful wife Betty were blessed with two daughters: Terri (Tom) Urmanski of Plover, WI and Tami (Peter) Elliker of Appleton, WI as well as Ardel (Larry) Zurawski of Negaunee, MI. They also enjoyed sharing their love and building an extended family by caring for 32 foster children while being foster parents over 30 years, even earning a foster parents of the year award.
He accomplished a tremendous amount in his life and although his passing has left a void, the memory of his smiles and ever-present positive attitude soothes and strengthens us all. Earl said "I'm content with the lot God gave me", so hopefully we can all be inspired by Earl's memory.
Earl leaves behind his wife Betty, 2 daughters, 7 grand children, 21 great-grand children and 6 great-great-grandchildren, and a sister Rosalie (Melvin) Conrad of Winona, MN, and many cherished sister and brother in-laws and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry A.K. Bork, Lillian (Ziegler) Bork, brother Glenn (Gail) Bork, brother Roy (Leah) Bork, brother in law Melvin (Rosalie) Conrad and son in law Tom (Terri) Urmanski.
Tami and Terri want say a big heartfelt thank you to our Mom for her undying, never-ending, enduring devotion and care for our Dad. We love you both and thank you for setting a great example for our lives with your love and dedication to each other.
A tremendous thank you and appreciation to Earl's personal care giving angels for their love and support we appreciate you: Cathy, Pam, Deb and Lara. To the Ascension Hospice Nurses Alicia, Katie, Maria and LuAnn we thank you for your exemplary care. Also a big thank you to Dr. Teri Hahn for your compassion and sincere caring over the years.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Paul Lutheran Church's "Legacy of Love Fund" as Earl would have appreciated supporting the church.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Earl will have a private family service at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Hulke officiating. Burial will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids.
