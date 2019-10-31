|
|
Edith "Edie" Kathleen Hoffman
Edith "Edie" Kathleen Hoffman, 84, of Woodridge, Illinois, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 after a brief hospitalization. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald C. Hoffman of Amherst, Wisconsin, and in 1965, by Paul W. Burdett. Edie is survived by her three children, Kathleen E. Benson (Eric), Mary D. Kuliavas (Luidas John) and Paul H. Burdett (Kimberly), grandchildren Bradley M. Benson (Megan), Lina K. Mikulionis (Gytis), Tomas E. Kuliavas, Virginia R. Burdett and Paul N. "Nick" Burdett, and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Dr. Donald K. Shaw (Sandy) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Diane C. Lipp of Phoenix, Arizona and Ellen S. Keeline (William) of Oswego, Illinois.
Edie grew up in West Bend, Wisconsin and attended Stout State College, in Menomonie, Wisconsin, where she earned her teaching degree in home economics. She moved to Illinois after her marriage, and most of her teaching time was at Glenbard East High School in Lombard, Illinois. She later worked as an aide for students with disabilities at the grade school level. Edie lost her husband Paul to cancer at a young age, and in 1985 married her husband Don, who she met again at her 25th college reunion.
Gardening and the beauty of nature were especially important to Edie, a passion she inherited from her father. She also loved birds, poetry and her dogs. Edie was especially lucky that in this day and age of great distances separating family members, that all of her children and grandchildren lived close by, allowing them to visit frequently. A private celebration of life is planned. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company 855.550.5151.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019