Edmund Krayecki
Stevens Point - Edmund T. Krayecki, age 89, of Stevens Point died Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 at Willow Brooke assisted living in Stevens Point. He was born Jan. 9, 1931 in the Town of Dewey. He is the son of the late Nick and Helen (Helminiak) Krayecki. He entered the US Marine Corp in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1954. Edmund was single and never married. He worked for Wisconsin Public Service, did some construction work and was self employed in lawn care for many years. He was a 50-year member of the American Legion Post 6. He enjoyed going to garage sales and telling Polish jokes.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two infant brothers; Joseph and John, two brothers; David and Leonard and three sisters; Emily Janowski, Monica Kaminski-Winiecke and Dorothy Pliska.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM on Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial with full military honors will take place in the St. Casimir Parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM on Tuesday morning at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point. Masks will be required at the visitation and at the funeral Mass at St. Peter Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com