1/2
Edmund Krayecki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmund Krayecki

Stevens Point - Edmund T. Krayecki, age 89, of Stevens Point died Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 at Willow Brooke assisted living in Stevens Point. He was born Jan. 9, 1931 in the Town of Dewey. He is the son of the late Nick and Helen (Helminiak) Krayecki. He entered the US Marine Corp in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1954. Edmund was single and never married. He worked for Wisconsin Public Service, did some construction work and was self employed in lawn care for many years. He was a 50-year member of the American Legion Post 6. He enjoyed going to garage sales and telling Polish jokes.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two infant brothers; Joseph and John, two brothers; David and Leonard and three sisters; Emily Janowski, Monica Kaminski-Winiecke and Dorothy Pliska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM on Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial with full military honors will take place in the St. Casimir Parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM on Tuesday morning at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point. Masks will be required at the visitation and at the funeral Mass at St. Peter Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pisarski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved