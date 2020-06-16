Edmund "Ed" Lemancik
Stevens Point - Edmund J. "Ed" Lemancik, age 85, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born June 17, 1934 in Leopolis, WI, a son of Edmund M. Lemancik and Emma (Ashenbrenner) Lemancik. They moved to Stevens Point in 1946 where he attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1952. Ed was called to duty and served in the US Army from 1954 - 1956, stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged and upon his return, attended UW-Madison where he graduated from the School of Pharmacy in 1959.
Ed married Juanita M. Hoppa in 1960 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stevens Point and was blessed with 4 children. Tom (Ann) of Stevens Point, Deb (Sam) Grant of Henderson, Nevada, Mike (Laura) of Oshkosh and Jim (Peggy) of Appleton.
Ed started his career as a Pharmacist working at Hannon Pharmacy where he worked from 1959 - 1971. He then joined St. Michael's Hospital where he retired in 1996. He was busy continuing to work part-time after retirement at Copps Pharmacy and consulting at River Pines and Portage County Nursing homes. Ed was very active in his profession being a member of the American and Wisconsin Pharmaceutical Associations. He was also a member of the education and internship committee for more than 20 years, served as a preceptor for more than 30 years and was awarded the Outstanding Preceptor of Wisconsin award in 1994.
Ed was a faithful and devoted Catholic and parish member of St. Stanislaus Church where he attended daily mass in additional to saying the rosary daily. He served on the parish council and was a member of the Stevens Point Catholic School Board and Pacelli Advisory Board. He began serving mass at the young age of 10 and continued until just recently. In 2004, Ed and Juanita took a memorable trip to Rome with their cousins, Msgr. Ross Shecterle and his parents. They were in the audience of (St.) John Paul II and kissed his ring.
One of Ed's greatest enjoyments was watching, attending and supporting all the Wisconsin sports teams: Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. He followed all the local teams closely along with the sports of all his grandchildren where he was one of their biggest fans! He passed along his love of sports to his children by coaching grade school football and basketball as well as little league baseball leaving life-long lessons. Ed also enjoyed a weekly round of golf with his friends and was a member of the Elks and Sierra clubs.
Ed made it a priority to take an annual pilgrimage to Leopolis to attend baseball games, yearly school reunion and a get-together with the Asenbrenner families. He also headed to West Bend to visit the Hoppa families going to the beach, having cookouts and enjoying his favorite Manhattan cocktail.
Ed is survived by his wife, children, twin sister Patricia (Erv) Redding of Stevens Point, sister Mary Ellen (Michael) Conklin of Madison and 7 grandchildren: Mark, Stephanie, Daniel, Bradley, Lindsy, Dayna and Joe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn (Dick) Lorang of Sun Prairie.
A public celebration of Ed's life will take place when social circumstances improve. Private burial with military honors will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and/or the Autism Society of America.
Ed's family would like to thank Ascension Hospice for the care and support during his final days, especially Patty, Maria and Luann.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.